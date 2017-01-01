Ship Face Filters in 15min flat
Our SDK makes it dead simple to add live effects to your app's camera experience.
Fast Integration
With our SDK, an engineer can enable face filters within the hour. Ship face filters this week!
Increase Video Creation
Users upload videos when they look their best. Help them look instantly photogenic and creative.
Improve Engagement
With higher quality video being uploaded, expect viewers to stick around longer.
Pricing
Basic
Product Hunt
Growth
$5k /mo
Free Lifetime Access
Contact Us
After integration fee
24hr Exclusive Offer
iOS SDK (Android coming soon)
Access to core filter technology
Basic Plan Features at Scale
Access to core filter technology
Pay back by providing feedback
(5min phone call)
Custom Filter Support
Supports up to 100k MAU
Supports up to 50k MAU
24/7 Customer Support
Simple Integration
Check out the full docs on Github: Strive SDK Documentation for iOS
(Android coming soon).
Not a developer? Send this link to an engineer: https://github.com/GetLightBite/StriveSDK_iOS
